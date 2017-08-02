LPD looking for burglary suspect entering homes naked

Lakewood PD is looking for a burglary suspect and alerting the public to keep their doors/windows locked.

Patrol units responded to a report of a naked male trying to enter a home via a window this morning at 8:02 AM. The home was located in the 4400 block of 111th Street Southwest. Witnesses reported the male was naked and ran off when they yelled at him. He was described as a white male who was slim and in his 50’s with thinning hair.

The next incident was reported at 11:48 AM and was to another residence in the same area. At this incident, the victim came home to find a naked male in her bedroom, trying on her undergarments. He calmly left the home and left naked…wearing only black and white tennis shoes.

Another incident was discovered where the same suspect was discovered by a female who woke up to find him standing by her bed, naked and wearing a condom and one of her belts. When confronted, the suspect fled on foot naked. It is unknown when this occurred and the victim is reluctant to report it.

Another burglary related to this suspect occurred at 2:45 PM to an apartment in the 4500 block of 111th Street Southwest. The victim came home to find someone entered via a sliding glass window and ransacked the home. The suspect seen fleeing the scene matched the description of the other burglaries, except this time he was wearing a blue tank top, shorts and carrying what looked like a laptop bag. A tracking canine was deployed, but the suspect was not located.

We believe a related incident occurred around midnight last night where it was reported a naked male was walking around the area of 108th and Lakeview.

A “camp” was found at the 11100 block of Lakeview that we believe belonged to our suspect. We found a yellow bicycle, some women’s underwear and a cell phone. Pictures of our suspect were found on the phone showing him wearing women’s underwear.

We identified a possible suspect in these cases as a male named CURTIS L. SELL, who is a 53 year old registered sex offender. He is currently transient and has an outstanding felony warrant for failing to register as a sex offender.

Officers are actively searching houses in the area of the crimes looking for SELL. We are asking anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately. If anyone in the area comes home and finds an open door or window, please call 911 and we will respond to check the residence. Meanwhile, residents in the area are asked to keep an eye out for SELL and to do their best to secure their homes during this heat wave we are experiencing.