Lions Club International Centennial Celebration set for Aug. 12

Submitted by Lee McDonald

The public is invited to the Lions Clubs Anniversary Party, celebrating 100 years of service in communities at home and abroad. The day-long celebration will include an Opening Ceremony with the JBLM Color Guard, Live Music and Entertainment, a Beer Garden, a Variety of Food and Vendors, Children’s Activities, Games, Bingo Booth, Hourly Drawings for Raffle Prizes, Free Hearing, Sight and Diabetes Screenings, Free Parking and more.

The Centennial celebration is hosted by the DuPont Lions Club, the City of DuPont and Lions Clubs District 19-C and will be held Saturday, August 12, 2017 (11 am-8:30 pm) in the Clocktower Park (1400 Palisade Blvd) in DuPont.

For more information contact Centennial Coordinator, Bob Johnson Phone: 253-353-3043 Email:bobjohnson39@live.com To become a vendor contact Gail at bokworm234@aol.com

History and Mission of the Lions Club:

The Lions Club with the motto of “We Serve” was founded in 1917 by Melvin Jones to bring together a universal network of volunteers to undertake the world’s most pressing charitable challenges. Attending a Lions Club international convention in 1925, Helen Keller challenged the Lions to be the “knights of the Blind in a crusade against darkness.” Ms. Keller had suffered total loss of vision and hearing as a toddler and went on to become an international symbol of hope through her remarkable accomplishments. The Lions accepted the challenge and have been advocates of healthy sight programs ever since.

Today with 1.4 million members in more than 46,662 clubs in 210 countries, the Lions Clubs:

Support local and large-scale global health programs to prevent and control diabetes, a growing world epidemic, and diabetic retinopathy, the leading cause of blindness in middle-aged adults.

Help fight hunger around the world through establishing food drives, school lunch programs, provisions of food at soup kitchens and homeless shelters, support of local and global food banks and more. Lions have also constructed hospitals, schools, orphanages around the world to serve children in need.

Locally the Lions partner with grade schools to conduct vision and hearing screenings, establish community literacy programs, build wheelchair ramps for homes, send children with diabetes or physical disabilities to a specialized camp, take on local community improvement projects, host military families at Camp New Hope, a retreat to help families come together after deployment, and more!

For more information about the Lions Clubs visit their website at www.lionsclubs.org.