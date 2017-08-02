Curran Apple Orchard Cider Squeeze – Volunteers Needed

Submitted by CORE

Curran Apple Orchard 2017 Cider Squeeze needs volunteers.

Apple cider, music and lots of fun are in store for volunteers at the annual Curran Apple Orchard Cider Squeeze on Sunday, August 27. Various jobs and shifts are available from 10am to 6pm.

Students (junior high and older) can also volunteer to obtain credit toward required community service hours. The orchard is located at 3920 Grandview Drive W in University Place.

Cider Squeeze Volunteers Needed:

10am-Noon Set up. Involves carrying and setting up tables, chairs, awnings and various stations. Sign installation, fence decoration, setting up squeeze area, taping cones, etc

11:30am-4pm (shifts available for all areas or you can stay the entire day!)

*Information Booth (shifts available). Greet visitors, hand out pamphlets and picking bags.

*Wash Area – assist visitors with lifting crates filled with apples in and out of wash barrels

*Apple and Jug Sales – Sell apples and jugs

*Press Area – Help direct people to available presses, retrieve carts

*Press Operators – Training provided….help operate and supervise people who are pressing apples

*Wheel Barrow Brigade – Transport apple mash to dumpster

*Volunteer Refreshment Table

*Miscellaneous

*Take Down – Starting at 4pm….assist with takedown of event

For more information and to sign up, please contact Jill Worthington at jillworth@msn.com.