CloudEasy4 gifts St. Francis Cabrini School with website

Tacoma, WA – Thanks to cloud marketing agency, CloudEasy4, St. Francis Cabrini School has a new home on the world wide web: cabrinischool.org. With a new look and modern features, the website offers a fresh perspective on the Catholic school that has served Tacoma area families since 1953. CloudEasy4 owner, Morris Northcutt, served as project manager. “It is a comprehensive site that is sure to give the school increased awareness and visibility where they had a limited presence,” said Northcutt.

St. Francis Cabrini School principal, Monica Des Jarlais, has already seen benefits from their increased visibility. “Since launching earlier this month, our enrollment is up!” said Des Jarlais. “We are ecstatic!”

As a school known for embracing technology, SFC’s new website will nicely complement the Chromebooks used in grades first through eighth as well as the new Walk-to-Math and STEM programs featured at the school. “Our commitment to technology sets us apart from other schools,” said Des Jarlais. “We also serve a diverse community including military families. We needed a website that shows the heart of who we are and what we do. Morris really stepped up and captured all of it beautifully!”

“My task was simple – to ensure outsiders see a website that reflects all the joy, beauty and learning happening on the inside,” said Northcutt.

“You can tell Morris was very methodical in designing the website – the information is rich in content and flows very easily,” added parent volunteer, Chris Pires. “It’s great how families can easily contact the school via the website and get an immediate response to their questions.”

After a few challenging years, Des Jarlais plans to use the new website to showcase SFC’s curriculum strength based on quality, faith-centered education. “We’ll use it primarily as a marketing tool for enrollment and development. People will be much more willing to enroll or donate after learning about us at our new site.”

As a community-minded businessman who regularly donates his services and takes on a pro bono website project each year, this project had personal significance for Northcutt. “My own children attend school here, so it was a great way for me to show appreciation and support for the top-quality education they receive.”

