Now hiring: Pierce College Raider Bird mascot

Do you have some amazing dance moves you’ve been waiting to show off? Looking for a fun outlet to energize the Pierce College community? Apply to be next year’s Raider Bird mascot for a priceless opportunity to cheer on Raider student-athletes.

The Raider Bird makes appearances at home games and special events around campus, about once a week throughout the academic year.

The ideal candidate has an upbeat attitude and the ability to dance around and have fun inside the Raider Bird costume. Anyone who’s interested in applying can contact the Fort Steilacoom Health Education Center Operations Manager Doug Carlson at dcarlson@pierce.ctc.edu.

Reprinted with permission. See original story on the Pierce College website.