Extreme Heat Advisory & Local Cooling Stations Available

Summer is clearly here and the temperatures prove that. Extreme heat advisories are in place this week and through the weekend.

Various cooling stations are open for the public:

Lakewood City Hall – 6000 Main Street. The Council chambers will be open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Chambers will be open late on Wednesday, as a public planning commission meeting is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. and the public is welcome to attend.

The Lakewood Senior Activity Center – 9112 Lakewood Drive SW . It is open Wednesday and Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Clover Park Technical College – 4500 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Building 23 . The McGavick Center is open to the public in the common area from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Lakewood Library – 6300 Wildaire Road SW . The library is open to the public Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Over the weekend, the library is open Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m.

The University Place Library – 3609 Market Street W . The library is open to the public Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Over the weekend, the library is open Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Here are some tips to avoid overheating during this hot weather:

Drink plenty of fluids but avoid beverages that contain alcohol, caffeine or a lot of sugar. Also make sure pets have plenty of water.

Stay indoors and in an air-conditioned environment as much as possible unless you’re sure your body has a high tolerance for heat.

Take frequent breaks when working outdoors.

Wear a wide-brimmed hat, sun block and light-colored, loose-fitting clothes when outdoors.

At first signs of heat illness (dizziness, nausea, headaches, muscle cramps), move to a cooler location, rest for a few minutes and slowly drink a cool beverage.

For more tips and information, please click here . This information is also available in large print, Spanish, Chinese, Korean, Russian and Vietnamese.

