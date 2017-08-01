Excessive heat expected this week

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an excessive heat warning for parts of the Puget Sound area this week. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-80’s to lower 100’s on Tuesday through Sunday, and higher than normal temperatures may persist into next week. An excessive heat warning means that a prolonged period of unusually hot weather will occur, creating a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

The Pierce County Department of Emergency Management reminds everyone to stay out of the heat as much as possible, keep hydrated, and to check on elderly relatives and neighbors during this time. We recommend you check on those with chronic health concerns as they might be more susceptible to heat-related illnesses. Do not leave children or pets in cars unattended – temperatures can quickly become deadly.

Citizens are encouraged to take advantage of cooler air in public buildings such as Pierce County libraries, community centers, local malls, movie theaters, and air-conditioned places.

The following locations allow domesticated pets to come in with their owners to get out of the heat. Pets need to be on a leash or in a crate. Owners must provide water if they plan on being in the facility for long periods of time.

Petco: varies by location

Petsmart: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday

Mud Bay: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday

The combination of hot temperatures, low relative humidity, and breezy conditions could contribute to a higher fire danger across much of Western Washington. NWS has issued a fire weather watch. This means that critical fire weather conditions (hot, dry and windy) are forecast to occur starting Tuesday afternoon. Outdoor burning is not recommended, even if permitted by local jurisdictions.

For more information on those most at risk and how to avoid heat-related illnesses visit the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department or the National Weather Service websites. For hot weather safety information in English visit bit.ly/1Kd5FM5. Click here for Large print, Spanish, Chinese, Korean, Russian, or Vietnamese.