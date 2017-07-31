Steilacoom Town Council August 1 meeting agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in Steilacoom’s Town Hall on Tuesday, August 1, 2017 (6:30 p.m.). Following is the meeting agenda.
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of July 18, 2017
- Approval of Payroll Checks #105609- #105617 and #105620 through #105622 and #105671 in the amount of $185,557.23
- Approval of Claims Checks #105680 – #105748 in the amount of $694,407.51 and Manual Check #105658 – #105660 & #105667 & #105677 & #105679 in the amount of $13,050.21
- BPA Conservation Agreement (AB 2809)
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- Reports:
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
