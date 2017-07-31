Pavement Patching in Lakewood

Beginning Aug. 21 and continuing through Sept 15 city maintenance and operations crews plan to patch at least 2,633 square feet of pavement that has been identified as a high need – including a number of former potholes.

In total there are 63 tasks to be completed and each task ranges in size from 1 square foot to upwards of 188 square feet.

The tasks are based on areas city crews identified this past winter, coupled with roadways that scored low on the city’s 2016 pavement management report.

The city has never done this before, but if it is successful we will look to continue the program which would essentially allow the city to patch pavement year round – pending available funds.