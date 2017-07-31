Lakewood Presbyterian Chruch Hosts National Night Out

Submitted by Barlow Buescher

Lakewood Presbyterian Church, at 8601 104th St., SW will be hosting a National Night Out gathering on Tuesday, August 1 from 6:00 till 8:00. There will be food, games, and experiences for all. Please come join your neighbors and have discussions about how to best build our community and neighborhoods.

This year again we will be finding ways to support our students and educators, so if you need school supplies, come get some. If you want to donate school supplies please bring some.

We look forward to seeing you again, or meeting you for the first time