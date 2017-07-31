Keep Your Cool

Submitted by Chas. Ames

Temperatures are expected to be in excess of 100° by the middle of the week. Preparations now could save a life.

Take in more water than you normally would. It takes up to 24 hours to achieve sufficient hydration.

If you do not have air conditioning, ‘chill’ your house the day before. Water your lawn late. Draw cool air into the house as early that day as possible or even the night before. Close blinds early in the day. Only open exterior doors when essential.

Go get fans now (if you need them), before there is a run on the supply. Circulation in occupied rooms will help with sweat evaporation and draw heat off the body.

In cases like this, a spray bottle can help a lot. Keep it handy to spray above yourself and let it settle down on you. A damp towel draped around the back of the neck could help immensely.

Avoid using ovens and overusing refrigerators; fridges draw heat off contents and circulate it to the ambient air.

A short warm shower before bed will make the air feel cooler afterward.

Keep in contact with elderly relatives and neighbors and help them prepare as well.

Allow yourself this day of rest and cool meals. Doesn’t some gazpacho sound good?