Gripping “Rabbit Proof Fence”, Indian Thriller “Airlift” Set for Saturday, 12 Aug at Lakewood Asian Film Fest

Asian Film Fest coordinator Phil Raschke has announced the award winning, emotionally charged Australian film “Rabbit Proof Fence” and the Indian thriller “Airlift” are the Saturday selections for the 5th Annual Lakewood Asian Film Fest. The three day, five film event is set for Aug 11, 12, 13 at Pierce College, Fort Steilacoom campus, 4th Floor, Cascade Bldg.

“Rabbit Proof Fence”, will show at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 12th. This gripping film tells the true story of three young aboriginal girls taken by force from their tribe and relocated in a special girls’ education camp 1,500 miles away. They escape and the hunt begins. The film was given “two thumbs way up” by Ebert and Roeper. Time Magazine called it “Superb!” Film is rated PG and runs 94 minutes.

Saturday’s second feature is the breathtaking Indian thriller “Airlift” which shows at 7:00 p.m. Airlift is the high voltage, untold true story of the world’s largest human evacuation! This edge of your seat thriller starts with Saddam Hussein’s 1990 invasion of Kuwait which traps over 150,000 Indian workers in the middle of a war….and their lives depend on one man. A “stunning, must watch film” starring Indian sensation Akshay Kumar, rated PG-13, 124 minutes.

Raschke said “A short discussion session will be held following the showing of each of the films.”

The opening film on Friday evening August 11 at 7 p.m. is the beautifully restored, international box office blockbuster “Bridge on the River Kwai”, winner of 7 Academy Awards to include “Best Picture”, “Best Director”, “Best Actor” and “Best Musical Score”. A must see adventure!

The Asian Film Fest continues on Sunday, August 13 at 2:00 p.m. with the award winning Japanese film “Like Father, Like Son”. The Sunday evening film at 7:00 p.m. is the emotionally charged, true life airline hijack thriller “Neerja”. “If you like excitement and a fantastic, true life story, don’t miss this film”, Raschke said.

The film fest is sponsored by the Lakewood Arts Commission and Raschke said the event will also feature a juried art and photographic exhibit, music by Jeannie Hill and a special “Bonsai Kaihara” display. Admission and parking to all films and events is free.

Besides free admission, Raschke noted there will be prize drawings before each film. Seating is on a first come basis and some films have subtitles. For more details, call 253-861-1366.

Don’t Miss this Weekend of Free and Absolutely Amazing Films and Special Exhibits!

5th Annual Lakewood Asian Film Fest is proudly sponsored by Casa Mia Restaurant, Adriatic Grill, Clover Park Rotary, Ed Kane-Freelance

Graphics, Historical Phil, KLAY Radio, Lakewood History Museum, Lakewood Playhouse, Lakewood Sister Cities, Pierce County Library, RAM Restaurants, The Ranger,

Tacoma-Pierce County Crime Stoppers and the following Lakewood Lodging Facilities: Best Western Lakewood, Candlewood Suites, Holiday Inn Express and Suites.