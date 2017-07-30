National Night Out in Tacoma and Pierce County

Tacoma, WA – Let’s celebrate National Night Out together! National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, better places to live. National Night Out is celebrated by spending the evening outside; hosting block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel and exhibits.

“National Night Out provides a perfect opportunity for people to get to know their neighbors, connect with law enforcement and continue the important work of making all neighborhoods in Pierce County safe, clean and healthy,” said Priscilla Lisicich, Executive Director of Safe Streets Campaign. Tuesday, August 1, join 38.3 million people in over 16 thousand communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide enjoying themselves for the 34th annual National Night Out event.

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT is designed to:

Provide an opportunity for neighbors to form and strengthen relationships with other neighbors, strengthening the sense of community within neighborhoods

Bring communities together with law enforcement representatives under positive circumstances, improving police-community relations and ultimately creating safer neighborhoods

National Night Out is nationally sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW), ADT, Nextdoor, Associa, and co-sponsored locally by Safe Streets. Safe Streets partners with Pierce County Sheriff’s Department and Tacoma Police Department to strengthen relationships with residents.

A list of local National Night Out parties is available on Safe Streets’ website at www.safest.org.