Don’t Miss the Downtown Tacoma Scavenger Hunt

Tacoma, Wash. – If you love healthy competition, the chance to win cool prizes, and exploring downtown Tacoma, the Walk Tacoma Scavenger Hunt is for you! Taking place on August 2, the free hunt will send you on a journey through downtown to decode clues, do activities, and visit locations on foot, by bus, or on a bike.

The event, sponsored by Pierce Transit, Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, BIA, and Sounds Fun Mom, will start at Tollefson Plaza (S 17th & Pacific) and end with prizes and live music by Rod Koon & Friends! Participants can begin their hunt between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. after checking in at Tollefson Plaza, and must return by 7:00 p.m.

Build a group of colleagues from work, grab a pal or two, work individually, or bring the family to learn more about active transportation, explore great Tacoma locations, and get out into the community. All ages are welcome and the Children’s Museum of Tacoma will be providing activities for the kids. Scavenger hunters can work individually or create a team to win prizes ranging from large to small. No one walks away empty handed!

Don’t forget to bring your camera phone or digital camera, and save time by registering online or at the event.

Pick up a Downtown On the Go punch card at the Scavenger Hunt and earn a DOTG t-shirt by attending two Downtown On the Go Walk, Bike, or Transit events. The Scavenger Hunt can earn you either a walk stamp or a transit stamp and t-shirts will be available for people with completed punch cards.

The Walk Tacoma Series, sponsored by MultiCare and the Puyallup Watershed Initiative Active Transportation COI, is a seven-event walking series held on the first Wednesday of the month, from April through September. The fun, themed walks, now in their eighth year, encourage people to enjoy downtown on foot by introducing new walking routes and sharing information about the community and its history through guided tours. The walks are scheduled at the lunch hour or just after work to encourage downtown employees, students, and residents to walk during the day, whether to and from work or school, at a lunch break, or to run a quick errand.?