Community Invited to National Night Out Event

Little Church on the Prairie is looking forward to celebrating National Night Out this year, on Tuesday, August 1st, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. We have decided to host our first ever event, and would love to invite our neighbors in the community to attend. We are located at 6310 Motor Avenue SW.

National Night Out is a program to reduce crime and strengthen community relationships. It occurs annually the first Tuesday in August, with several events scheduled for Lakewood. We have a great night lined up, with free activities to include a bounce house, games, hot dogs (5-7 p.m.), and live music (6-7 p.m.). Additionally, city leaders and representatives from the police and fire department will be visiting.

We’re excited for this opportunity to meet some of our neighbors and serve our community. We’ll have information about our learning center and pre-school programs as well as our off-site ministry, Lakewood Grace, which meets at the Harrison Preparatory School on Sundays at 11 a.m.

For more information contact lcopoutreach@gmail.com, or call our office at 253-588-6631.