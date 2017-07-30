City of University Place asks voters to weigh in on fireworks

On July 17, 2017, the University Place City Council adopted Resolution 843, which calls for an advisory proposition to be included on the November general election ballot. The proposition asks voters whether the sale, possession and discharge of consumer fireworks should be prohibited within the City of University Place. Council’s passage of the resolution placing the advisory question on the ballot arises from years of debate within the community on the topic.
This conversation is not unique to our City. Many other jurisdictions have wrestled with this issue as well. Currently, the discharge of certain types of fireworks is allowed in U.P. However, the City has restricted the timeframe for their use to July 4th between 9 a.m. and midnight, and over the New Year’s holiday from 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 1 a.m. on Jan. 1. Some of our neighboring municipalities, such as Lakewood and Gig Harbor, have placed similar restrictions on fireworks. Other neighboring municipalities, such as Tacoma, Fircrest and Steilacoom, have outlawed the possession and use of fireworks all together.
“Given the significant amount of public input we receive on the fireworks issue every year, Council has decided to seek guidance from voters through an advisory proposition,” said U.P. City Manager Steve Sugg. “We encourage everyone who feels strongly about this issue to make their opinion known by participating in November’s general election.” Council intends to discuss the results of the election and the future of fireworks in U.P. during a study session next year. Under State law, any change that would result in the banning of fireworks could not take effect until 2019.
If you have any questions about the advisory ballot measure, please feel free to email Eric Faison.
Comments
Joan Campion says
Hooray for U P for doing this much. I wish Lakewood would ban the darned things outright as well. It’s long overdue. Pretty soon we will be the only city still in the impact zone with people coming from neighboring areas to join the bombardment.
Get with it Lakewood City Council
Ken Upton says
I couldn’t agree more with Joan’s comments….banning certain fireworks is a waste of time and energy as so many ignore the rules regarding what’s legal what’s not and buy what they want, legal or not. I’ve written to the Lakewood City Council in the past hoping to get the issue on the ballot locally about banning fireworks within the city limits but have received no response and my feeling is that the non-profit organizations who operate fireworks stands in the community apply a lot of pressure on city government officials to lay off of their lucrative “money cow”. No one want’s wants to say “no” to these groups who donate time, and service to the residents of the city. The trauma to pets and the risk of fire danger and personal injury no longer seems to matter when it comes to fireworks. They just seem to get louder and more prolific each year.
Jerry says
I agree 100% with Ken and Joan. The money speaks for itself to the Lakewood City Council. Let’s get the members out if they don’t support a ban and put people in that do. Problem solved in a few years. Also, the Lakewood Police Dept. can not enforce the rules and regulations because lack of a full force. That point alone is enough to ban fireworks in Lakewood.