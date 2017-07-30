CERT Registration for September Class Now Open

West Pierce Fire & Rescue is currently accepting registration for the upcoming Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) class for those who live or work within the borders of West Pierce. Since its start in 2009, more than 500 citizens have been trained to prepare for and respond to disasters or extreme emergencies.

The class follows a model developed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and is offered in many communities across the United States. The idea behind this model is to teach people in neighborhoods how to help themselves or each other in the first few hours or days following a disaster, before emergency responders are able to get to them to render professional help. In these classes, students gain hands-on skills, such as how to put out small fires, render first aid in a disaster situation, be safe around utilities, and perform light search and rescue.

Six classroom sessions are taught by West Pierce Fire & Rescue personnel who are subject matter experts. The class begins September 18 and are held on Monday and Wednesday evenings for three weeks from 6 – 9 pm. It will culminate in a practical exercise on Saturday, October 7 from 10 am – 2 pm. The course is limited to 25 students and there are no prerequisites, other than a desire to learn and help others.

This class is FREE!

For more information regarding CERT, the class schedule or to register, please contact Disaster Preparedness Coordinator Rachel Adler at 253.983.4564 or email cert@westpierce.org .

