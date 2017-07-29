At approximately 11:50 p.m. on Friday night, West Pierce Fire & Rescue responded to a residential fire at the 5200 block of 108th Street SW in Lakewood. Crews arrived to find a one-story house on fire and began their attack.

Upon completing their initial search of the home, firefighters found an adult male victim in a bedroom. CPR was performed and he was transported to a local area hospital. The fire was quickly extinguished and the cause is currently under investigation.

The post Victim Found Inside Lakewood House Fire appeared first on the West Pierce Fire & Rescue website.