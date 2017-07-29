Steilacoom Town Administrator July 28 report to council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – August 1, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – August 14, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – August 23, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – August 3, 2017, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Salmon Bake:

The SHEF Salmon Bake is Sunday, July 30th, from noon to 4 PM at Sunnyside Park.

Pets in the Parks:

Steilacoom is a ‘pet friendly” community, however, please consider whether the Town parks, Farmers’ Market, or concert series are appropriate venues for your pet. All pets must be on a leash at all times and not be disruptive or aggressive. Animals which do not meet these standards will be asked to leave. Also, owners must clean-up thoroughly after their pets. Pets are not allowed on School District property.

Farmers’ Market:

The 2017 Farmers’ Market season is underway and will continue every Wednesday from 3 PM to 7 PM in downtown. If you bring an animal, please remember it must be on a leash, under control, and nonaggressive, at all times.

Summer Concerts:

The 2017 Steilacoom Summer Concert Series’ artist for August 2 is Eugene Jones (Sings Ella Fitzgerald). Concerts or conducted in Pioneer Park at 1700 Commercial Street, Steilacoom, Washington and start at 6:30 PM.

Summer Youth Programs:

Steilacoom Summer Day Camp!

Grades K-6

Monday-Friday

6 AM – 6 PM

Located at Cherrydale Primary School

$170/week

Spaces are limited. For details, call 253-581-1076

Tribal Fishing Season:

Chambers Bay tribal fishing season starts on Sunday the 30th and goes through October 14, 2017.

Public Safety:

Safety and Security:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – 798-4721 as soon as possible.

Emphasis Patrols:

Public Safety officers and the Chief will be conducting emphasis patrols on arterials throughout Town for the next month. Additionally, stop sign and distracted driving (use of cell phones) will be receiving additional attention.

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew spent the week crack-sealing. They are scheduled to continue this for the next several weeks.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew responded to an unplanned power outage on Wednesday on Natalie Lane requiring the replacement of a transformer and pulling additional wire. We were able to utilize the conduits placed under Roe Street as part of the recent Roe Street project eliminating the need to cut the new pavement to replace the wire. Additionally, the crew installed a new transformer pad and pulled primary and secondary wire in the 1900 block of Lexington Street; performed disconnection and reconnection of utility services for non -payment; installed temporary power for lot 12 on 4th Street; and preformed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted the Street Department with crack sealing; cleaned the boat ramp; assisted the Electric Department with the power outage; inspected a sewer repair on Kim Court; repaired a pump at the Marietta Street lift station; and performed other system maintenance activities.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The Town crew prepared for and recovered from the Farmers’ Market and Summer Concert; repaired sprinklers that are being damaged in the parks due to high usage; maintained parks and grounds; prepared for the Salmon Bake; and performed other buildings and grounds maintenance.