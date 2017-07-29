Obituary Notices

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Donald Rediske; Judith Kay Keeton. Edwards Memorial Center: Jerry Dean Duray; Jim Knutsen; Helen (Mitton) Larson; Judy Ann Haser; Keith Lee. Mountain View Funeral Home: Carol Ann Jackson; Ray Willis Moore Jr.
