National Night Out: Meet your neighbors

Neighborhood block parties, barbecues and small parades are planned around Lakewood in celebration of National Night Out, which is Tuesday, Aug. 1.

The national event is focused on building partnerships between the community and police and growing camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer.

Join us for two city-sponsored celebrations at American Lake Park and Little Church on the Prairie, 6310 Motor Ave SW from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Police and West Pierce Fire and Rescue will also make visits to various neighborhoods.