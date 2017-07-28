Why University Place voters should cast their ballot in the Aug 1st Primary Election?

Submitted by Howard Lee
Why should University Place voters cast their ballots in the Aug. 1st Primary Election?
First, it’s your Constitutional right so exercise it. Secondly, even though there are only three Position #3 candidates on the ballot, it costs University Place taxpayers $30K to hold the primary election.
This is required because the State only allows two Position #3 candidates to be placed on the ballot for the General Election. So, what ever reason motivates you to vote, exercising your Constitutional rights or getting the most from your tax dollar, please vote.
Also, when you cast your ballot please vote to re-elect Steve Worthington. With nearly 30 years of professional management experience in municipal government, he is the only candidate who possesses the management and leadership skills to keep University Place moving forward!
Comments
Betsy Tainer says
I’m pretty sure your facts are off just a little. Although it costs to run an election item, when the city of UP didn’t present it as a ballot choice it falls out on Pierce County and the costs gets spread far and wide.
I support your push for Worthington, BUT with a caveat, I’d like to see a strong showing for Ken Campbell and push miss Daily out of this race. Patti Daily is not good for UP… she promotes the idea of more taxes, specifically mentioning a B&O tax which, with our already selective business base is NOT a good idea. She is not a homeowner and has no concept of the tax structure in UP or how it works. She will promote and support social programs that we don’t need and happily increase taxes to promote her views. She’s not good for us and we need to squeeze her out NOW… so, regardless of whether or not you support Worthington, in the primary VOTE FOR KEN CAMPBELL and let’s work out the details in the general election in November. Yes?
Just in case you have no concept of what I meant by that. Worthington, Campbell and Dailey are facing off in the primary BECAUSE there are 3 candidates running for the same seat. The primary will narrow that down to TWO candidates. It is NOT your final vote. It is ONLY lining out the 2 candidates who will compete for that seat in November.
SOoooooo… Vote for Ken Campbell and let’s take the threat of Patti Dailey out of this contest right now.
PS… I’m running against Javier Figueroa for city council. You will not have an opportunity to vote for either of us until November BECAUSE there are only 2 candidates challenging this seat, thus no primary. Vote for me in November and Ken Campbell and let’s make some things happen here in UP.
AGREED?