Why University Place voters should cast their ballot in the Aug 1st Primary Election?

Submitted by Howard Lee

Why should University Place voters cast their ballots in the Aug. 1st Primary Election?

First, it’s your Constitutional right so exercise it. Secondly, even though there are only three Position #3 candidates on the ballot, it costs University Place taxpayers $30K to hold the primary election.

This is required because the State only allows two Position #3 candidates to be placed on the ballot for the General Election. So, what ever reason motivates you to vote, exercising your Constitutional rights or getting the most from your tax dollar, please vote.

Also, when you cast your ballot please vote to re-elect Steve Worthington. With nearly 30 years of professional management experience in municipal government, he is the only candidate who possesses the management and leadership skills to keep University Place moving forward!