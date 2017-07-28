Welcome New Directors of the Rotary Club of Lakewood!

Submitted by The Rotary Club of Lakewood
The Rotary Club of Lakewood, for over 60 years, has remained a positive source for good in the Lakewood community. Please welcome our new President, Don Daniels, in addition to the following officers and directors of the Rotary Club of Lakewood, including three new directors:
Gayle Selden, President-elect
Rose Stevens, Past President
Greg Rediske, Secretary
Bill Potter, Treasurer
Eric Quinn, new director (elected 2017)
Mark Edgecomb, new director (elected 2017)
Troy Wilcox, new director (elected 2017)
Sally Porter Smith, director (elected 2016)
Janie Frasier, director (elected 2016)
Clayton DeNault, director (elected 2016)
Comments
Chris says
The club, as always, is in very capable hands! The Rotary Club of Lakewood has done so much for this community–over 3 million dollars contributed to local projects and over 1 million towards international projects.
Lakewood should be extremely proud of its Rotary Club!