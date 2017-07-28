Welcome New Directors of the Rotary Club of Lakewood!

Submitted by The Rotary Club of Lakewood

The Rotary Club of Lakewood, for over 60 years, has remained a positive source for good in the Lakewood community. Please welcome our new President, Don Daniels, in addition to the following officers and directors of the Rotary Club of Lakewood, including three new directors:

Gayle Selden, President-elect

Rose Stevens, Past President

Greg Rediske, Secretary

Bill Potter, Treasurer

Eric Quinn, new director (elected 2017)

Mark Edgecomb, new director (elected 2017)

Troy Wilcox, new director (elected 2017)

Sally Porter Smith, director (elected 2016)

Janie Frasier, director (elected 2016)

Clayton DeNault, director (elected 2016)