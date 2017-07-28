Tacoma Nature Center, Audubon August 2017 events

The June 2017 programs for partners in education at the Tacoma Nature Center and Tahoma Audubon are available below:

Tacoma Nature Center

1919 South Tyler Street, Tacoma WA 98405

(253) 591-6439 www.metroparkstacoma.org

Open Monday – Saturday 9:00am – 4:00pm

Tacoma Nature Center Volunteer Stewardship

Habitat Restoration Work

All ages welcome, free

Join us for our regular stewardship activities as we care for the park by removing invasive plant species, re-planting areas with native plants and helping those plants thrive. No experience necessary. Come dressed for the weather and prepared to get dirty. Work parties occur rain or shine! Children must be accompanied by adults.

August 4 9:00am – 12:00pm

August 18 9:00am – 12:00pm

Tacoma Nature Center Family Programs

Family Nature Walks – All ages welcome, free

Explore Tacoma Parks during these seasonal naturalist-led family walks. Discover the amazing plants and animals that live in these parks and how they adapt in the different seasons. Not recommended for wheelchairs, strollers or children under 3.

Pre-registration requested.

Summer Fun

August 5 10am – 11am McKinley Park – 645 Upper Park St.

August 12 10am – 11am Titlow Park – 8425 6th Ave.

Tacoma Nature Center Family Adventure Programs

Boston Harbor Family Paddle

Ages 7 and up, $40.00 + tax/person, $36.00 + tax/TNC member

Launch in quaint Boston Harbor and paddle south past the Dofflemyer Point Lighthouse exploring the South Sound’s Budd Inlet. Pre-registration required.

August 5 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm Meet at Boston Harbor Marina

Tacoma Nature Center Adult Programs

Boston Harbor Adult Paddle

Ages 18 and up, $65 + tax/person, $58.50/TNC member

August 26 12:00pm – 3:00pm Meet at Boston Harbor Marina

Family Campouts at Owen Beach

Ages 3 and up

Join us for three different nights under the stars with your family and friends. Includes tent space, evening snack, evening program, kids crafts, games and a sunrise breakfast. You will need to bring a tent, sleeping bag, toiletries, flashlight, camp chairs, and any other camping equipment you may need. Pre-registration required.

4 Person Tent Space (8’X8’) $50

84677 8/18-8/19 Fri-Sat 7pm-9am

6 Person Tent Space (10’x10’) $75

84683 8/18-8/19 Fri-Sat 7pm-9am

8 Person Tent Space (12’x12’) $100

84688 8/18-8/19 Fri-Sat 7pm-9am

Tahoma Audubon Society

2917 Morrison Road West, University Place WA 98466

(253) 565-9278 www.TahomaAudubon.org

Open Monday – Friday 10:00am-1:00pm

Tahoma Audubon Family Programs

Morse Wildlife Preserve Second Sunday Programs

Best for ages 2 and up, free

The public is invited to explore the foot trails and board walk at this monthly event between April and October. Discover distinct habitats from forest to riparian to prairies to wetlands. Morse Wildlife Preserve has it all! The preserve is located in Graham at 25415 70th Ave E. Call Tahoma Audubon at 253-565-9278 for more information and directions (www.TahomaAudubon.org). No registration needed. No pets are allowed and carpooling is encouraged. The Morse Wildlife Preserve is managed by Forterra (www.morsewildlifepreserve.org).

August 13 10:00 – 4:00pm