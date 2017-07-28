Statewide Flag Lowering for Cpl. Collin Schaaff

Governor Inslee is deeply saddened by the death of Marine Cpl. Collin Schaaff, 22, and directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in his memory on Sunday, July 30, 2017. Cpl. Schaaff was killed in a military plane crash in Mississippi on July 10, 2017.

The Governor’s Office has no objection to agencies lowering the flags at the close of business on Friday, July 28, 2017. Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on July 30, 2017, or first thing Monday morning, July 31.

Please notify your staff and all of your field offices and facilities around the state.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

The funeral honors/funeral will be held on Sunday, July 30, 2017, at 10:00 am at the Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Washington.

