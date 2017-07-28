Larry Saunders Service Award created

LAKEWOOD – Larry Saunders served our country and our city. Following a remarkable Army career, he applied his leadership experience to establish our police department, as Lakewood’s first chief, before donning uniform again to organize training for the police college in Baghdad. Larry championed tireless community service to our Boys & Girls Club, Rally Point 6, Lakewood Rotary, and numerous Neighborhood Association initiatives. Larry was a ray of light. Sadly, Larry passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in January, 2016.

To honor Larry, the City of Lakewood in partnership with the Lakewood Community Foundation Fund has created the LARRY SAUNDERS SERVICE AWARD, to annually recognize one person or organization, who, by distinguished service to Lakewood, merits this special community recognition and appreciation.

NOMINATE A SERVICE HERO [PERSON OR ORGANIZATION] AND TELL US WHO AND WHY YOUR NOMINEE DESERVES THIS HONOR

The Award, to include a separate grant selection for a Lakewood organization, will be presented at the first regular City Council meeting of 2018.

Nominations will be open August 1 ~ September 29 for the 2017 award.

Deliver nominations to Reception at City Hall, 6000 Main Street, SW, Lakewood, WA (Hours: 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM).