Lakewood Arts Commission Vacancies

The Lakewood City Council is currently seeking volunteers to fill vacancies on the Lakewood Arts Commission.

Your assistance is being requested in identifying and reaching out to individuals in your neighborhood associations, civic groups, and community organizations who would be best suited to fill these volunteer positions. The roles and responsibilities, meeting schedule, and terms of the vacant positions are described in the Arts Commission Notice of Vacancies (click here).

The Commission meets on the first Monday at 4:30 p.m., at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA.

Interested applicants can submit an application form found here or by calling the City Clerk’s Office at 253-983-7701, or emailing the City Clerk.

Applications will be accepted through Monday, September 11, 2017.