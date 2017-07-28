Ed Kane’s "Birds and Blossoms" Featured at ArtsFest

Lakewood artist and photographer Ed Kane will return as featured artist with a themed photo exhibit, “Birds and Blossoms.” The exhibit will be on display during the three-day run of the 2017 ArtsFest. The event will be held in conjunction with the Asian Film Fest August 11, 12, 13 at the Pierce College Cascade Building on the Ft. Steilacoom Campus in Lakewood.

“Birds and Blossoms,” is a series of photographs taken in Lakewood and the general South Puget Sound area. The images provide a close-up look at many common backyard birds as well as less common birds found beyond the backyard in addition to his take on many regional flowers. At a previous ArtsFest Kane has shared images from his book series “Saigon ’67.” Those images captured daily routines of Saigon city life taken during Kane’s deployment to Vietnam as a combat film cameraman.

The three day event will include art and photography competitions that are open to two-dimensional creations in a variety of mediums. The competition is open to anyone in the South Puget Sound region and will include cash prizes. For more information and entry forms please call Shirley Peterson at (253) 582-8883. Deadline for submissions is August 5th.

Kane currently serves in the position of Chairman of the Lakewood Arts Commission. He accepted the invitation from the ArtsFest committee to represent artists residing in Lakewood, and will also serve as judge for the photographic submissions to the competition. He has been a graphic artist and commercial photographer in the Lakewood/Tacoma area since 1976. He also published a book, “Roads to Ruins,” a coffee-table style guide to medieval German history and castles and a monthly newspaper, “American Community Journal.” His book “Roads to Ruins” will be available for purchase at the ArtsFest – Asian Film Fest event.