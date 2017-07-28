City of DuPont Presents Concert in the Park, Aug. 1

Submitted by Erin Gowenlock

This summer, the City of DuPont is proud to host the Concert in the Park series featuring distinct nights of music. Each showcase begins at 6:30 p.m. at Clocktower Park.

• Tuesday, August 1st, in conjunction with National Night Out, 50s and 60s rock & roll group Wally & Beavs will be performing.

• Thursday, August 10th will be The Still Got It Band with their blues and smooth jazz flair.

• Wednesday, August 16th featuring the critically acclaimed Tacoma Concert Band will conclude the series. The Tacoma Concert Band is sponsored by the Northwest Landing ROA.

“There’s no better time in Washington than summer and we’re excited to bring some live music to our parks. This will be a great event for all ages to just get outside and enjoy summer in the Pacific Northwest. ” said Mayor Mike Courts.

Concert in the Park is sponsored by the City of DuPont.