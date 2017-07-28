Annual Judged Fuchsia Show!

Submitted by Puyallup Valley Fuchsia Society

On Saturday, August 5 from 10:00 AM to 3:30 PM the Annual Puyallup Valley Fuchsia Society Judged Show will be held. Join us at:

Watson’s Greenhouse and Nursery (6211 Pioneer Way East, Puyallup, WA 98381).

There will be club members available to talk about the plants and blossoms on display. Members will be happy to answer any of your fuchsia related questions.

You will see Judged Fuchsia Plants, a Blossom Table, Sprays of Fuchsias, Miniature Gardens, Display Only Plants (not being judged) and an Educational Display. None of the plants participating in the show are for sale.

Come on down, visit with us and see some of the nicest examples of beautiful fuchsias that can be grown in containers or in your garden.

For more information, visit us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/puyallupvalleyfuchsiasociety