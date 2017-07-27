West Pierce Hosts First Youth Academy

West Pierce Fire & Rescue is excited to announce a new partnership with the Lakewood Boys & Girls Club with the start of a summer Youth Fire Academy. The Youth Academy concept stems from similar programs offered in Tacoma, Los Angeles and Los Angeles County fire departments.

Seventeen local students who are members at the Lakewood Boys & Girls Club are participating in the six-week program, where they learn directly from WPFR instructors. The Youth Academy consists of completing six modules and teaches them an array of fundamental firefighter skills.

Fire departments nationwide who offer similar programs have found great success in hiring candidates that have been exposed to this type of training and opportunity. There are several benefits to programs which offer this type of training and exposure to youth who may have an interest in the fire service as a career path. Students start thinking about what they will do once they graduate high school and the Youth Academy is a great way to empower youth with life skills and relationships, while at the same time preparing them for a potential future in the fire service.

The Youth Academy is currently in session and WPFR is excited for the first group to graduate in mid-August.

