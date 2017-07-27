Precious is Pet of the Week

One look at Featured Pet Precious, and you’ll be smitten. Walk on up to the beautiful brindle lady, and you’ll be greeted with a friendly pitty smile and dancing eyes. During visitation, she falls over herself to keep your attention, loving most when you cover her giant head in constant pets and coo sweet nothings. Clearly, we love this dog.

At nine years, Precious is getting up there, and is experiencing arthritic changes in both of her knees. As such she’ll need to be on pain-management meds for life. She also has a fracture on a tooth that will need to be monitored. Trust us, though. Every effort will be repaid tenfold, as constant companion Precious’ love knows no bounds. #A518262.

Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.