Phishing Scam Targeting Washington businesses

The Washington State Department of Revenue is warning businesses to be aware of an email phishing scam targeting Washington state businesses.

The scammers are sending emails that appear to come from the Department of Revenue, providing businesses with instructions to renew their business license using an alternate link to the “My DOR” business licensing system.

Businesses are encouraged to be on the lookout for this, and other similar scams, and never click on an unusual link in an email.

To avoid falling victim to this scam, businesses should:

Confirm that the sender’s email address is cms@dor.wa.gov

Verify the expiration date on their business license document

Visit the My DOR website directly at secure.dor.wa.gov and log in to review their license status

More information about this scam is available on the DOR website at www.dor.wa.gov.

If a business is unsure about an email correspondence with the Department of Revenue or has questions related to this scam, they are asked to call 1-800-451-7985.