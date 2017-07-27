The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

[Link] 20/20 In Hindsight: The Snellen Eye Chart

By

Have you ever wondered where that chart with the big E in every eye doctor’s office came from? Read more at the Parkland Eye & Vision website blog.

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.