Lakewood declared Purple Heart Community

Wednesday, July 26, Mayor Don Anderson welcomed members from the Military Order of the Purple Heart and Wounded Warriors Family Support, who stopped in Lakewood as part of the 2017 Purple Heart Run – a 8,500-mile journey across the nation to raise awareness and support for combat wounded veterans.

At the visit Anderson declared Lakewood a “Purple Heart Community”, showing our continued support for our service men and women and their families.

The cross country journey is being done in a modified, mobility-equipped 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor truck, which is being driven exclusively by amputee veterans. The run began at the foot of the Iwo Jima Memorial in Washington, D.C. on July 1 and will end Aug. 13 in Dallas, Texas at the Military Order of the Purple Heart national convention.

That’s also where the keys of the truck will be presented to Marine Sgt. (Ret.) Marshall Kennedy, a Purple Heart recipient from Arkansas who was selected as recipient of the truck. Kennedy was on his fourth deployment in 2011 when he lost his legs and severely wounded his left arm after stepping on an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan.