JBLM Joint Base garrison change of command Friday

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – Colonel Daniel S. Morgan will relinquish garrison command of Joint Base Lewis-McChord to Colonel Nicole M. Lucas, in a change of command ceremony scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday on Watkins Field, JBLM Lewis Main.

Col. Morgan has been the Joint Base Garrison Commander since Aug. 5, 2015. The Joint Base Garrison Commander manages the day-to-day installation operations of Joint Base Lewis-McChord on behalf of the Army and Air Force senior war-fighting commanders here.

Under Morgan’s leadership, the JBLM workforce focused base resources on military readiness and joint training to ensure Soldiers and Airmen are trained and ready to deploy anywhere needed, fight, and win decisively. Two recent examples include the 7th Infantry Division Bayonet Focus exercise in June in which 6,000 Soldiers from 22 JBLM units trained at the Yakima Training Center. Later this month JBLM will host Exercise Mobility Guardian, U.S. Air Force Air Mobility Command’s premiere exercise with 3,500 Air Force and Army participants from 29 nations centered on the joint air mobility mission. Morgan also focused on building a team of teams across different Services and commands. An example of this team approach was the recent naming of a McChord Field C-17 as the “Spirit of Joint Base Lewis McChord.

Morgan’s next assignment will be as the Army Chief of Staff’s Senior Military Fellow to the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) in Manhattan. The CFR is the leading foreign policy organization resource for government officials, business executives, journalists, educators and students, civic and religious leaders, and other interested citizens to help them better understand the world and the foreign policy choices facing the United States and other countries. The CFR awards several fellowships annually, and the Senior Military Fellows, who spend a year in residence at CFR’s headquarters in New York, share their perspectives and experiences at the CFR and broaden the US military outreach.

Col. Lucas, comes to JBLM from her previous assignment with the Joint Staff J4 at the Pentagon where she was the Strategy and Readiness Division Chief.

Lucas was commissioned in 1993 in the Ordnance Corps from the United States Military Academy. Her career assignments include: 19th Theater Army Command (TACOM), Camp Henry in Taegu, South Korea; 68th Corps Support Battalion, 43rd Area Support Group, Fort Carson, Colo.; 1st Infantry Division G4, Wurzburg, Germany; 299th Forward Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, Schweinfurt, Germany; U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Alexandria, Va.; 3rd Sustainment Brigade, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 3d Infantry Division, and 3rd Brigade Support Battalion, Fort Stewart, Ga.; Defense Logistics Agency Headquarters, Fort Belvoir, Va.; and 4th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colo.

Colonel Lucas has deployed to Kosovo twice, Ramadi, Iraq, and Kuwait.

She is a graduate of the Ordnance Officer Basic Course, the Combined Logistics Officer Advanced Course, the Combined Arms and Service Staff School, the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, and she is a graduate from the Eisenhower School, National Defense University.