“Coffee with Christine” in University Place and Lakewood

Rep. Christine Kilduff will host a small group meeting with constituents over coffee on Sunday, July 30 from 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at Cutter’s Point (2700 Bridgeport Way, University Place) and Wednesday, August 2 from 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at Starbucks (10009 Bridgeport Way, Lakewood).

Rep. Kilduff hopes to provide local constituents with the opportunity to ask questions on the past legislative session and issues important to the district, such as the status of the operating and capital budgets.

