Church Librarians Celebrate Golden Anniversary at PLU

Submitted by Pacific Northwest Assn of Church Libraries

Back in 1967, a group of church librarians met at Pacific Lutheran University (PLU), just south of Tacoma, Washington, to form a new organization, which they named the Pacific Northwest Association of Church Libraries (PNACL).

On Friday, July 14, church librarians from all over Washington, Oregon and Idaho will be back on that campus to celebrate the 50th anniversary of PNACL’s founding. They will attend the 50th annual two-day conference, which this year is hosted by the South Puget Sound Chapter of PNACL. The South Puget Sound chapter has members in the Tacoma and Olympia areas.

Despite the media’s claims that most people no longer read print books, church libraries continue to flourish. PNACL currently has 137 members. Most of those church librarians are in seven PNACL chapters in the three states, but there are a few at-large members

Speakers at the conference will discuss such topics as library technology, funding of libraries and library promotion.

Several long time members will be in attendance to share their memories of early days, plus a couple of ladies who were at the first conference.

Several authors will be on hand to discuss their books. They include Wanda Brunstetter wandabrunstetter.com , Elizabeth Lonseth elizabethlonsethnovels.com , Laura Swan www.amazon.com/Laura-Swan/e/B001JS7NJ8 and Kate Breslin (katebreslin.com

Lonseth, who has written two memory care booklets, also will be one of the conference speakers. Her topic will be “Dementia & Alzheimer’s Care Resources.”