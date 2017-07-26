The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

TNT: Schooner Pub and Galley closes to make way for Chick-fil-A in Lakewood

The Schooner Pub and Galley in Lakewood will close this week to make way for a Chick-fil-A restaurant.

Read more: Schooner Pub and Galley closes to make way for Chick-fil-A in Lakewood | The News Tribune

