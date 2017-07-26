The Suburban Times

Tillicum Community Center Fund Raiser July 29

Submitted by Janet Harper, Secretary/Treasurer, Board of Directors

Please join the Tillicum/American Lake Community Service Center (14916 Washington Ave SW, Lakewood 98498) for a day of fun on Saturday, July 29th, at 11:00 am. We will be serving Hot Dogs and Drinks and have treasures that you will want to buy. Yes, this is a Parking Lot Sale and all proceeds will go to the Center’s Food and Clothing Banks. Also, this is the 32nd Birthday of the Center whose doors opened August 1st 1985 when it started serving the residents of Tillicum and Woodbrook.

