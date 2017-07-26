National Night Out in DuPont

Submitted by Erin Gowenlock

Join over 38 million neighbors across 16 thousand communities around the nation for National Night Out. Our very own National Night Out will take place Tuesday, August 1st from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Clocktower Park. All residents are invited to participate in the fun and learn how to make communities safer.

National Night Out is designed to:

Heighten crime and drug awareness

Generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime efforts

Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police/community partnerships

Send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

The National Night Out event in DuPont is an opportunity for neighbors to get to know one another in a relaxed, fun, family-friendly setting while keeping the focus on crime prevention and safety. We look forward to this event every year. It gives the community the chance to get to know our officers and speak to them as individuals. DuPont is a wonderfully supportive community when it comes to public safety and we want to be able to give back in a way that shows our citizens that we care as much about them as they do us.”-Chief Larry Holt, DuPont Police Department

The event will include food, music by Wally & the Beavs, raffles, face painting, Reptile Man, and so much more!

National Night Out is sponsored by the City of DuPont, DuPont Police Department, DuPont Fire Department, and the Northwest Landing ROA.

– Clocktower Park address: 1400 Palisade Blvd. DuPont, WA, 98327

– Starts at 6:00pm