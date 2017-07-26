Japanese dance and drums to liven up the streets Saturday, July 29, at Tacoma Bon Odori

Submitted by Debby Abe

It’s that time of year for dancing in the streets, pounding on taiko drums and snacking on Japanese treats at the Tacoma Bon Odori festival this Saturday, July 29.

The annual street fest is a Tacoma tradition, drawing hundreds of community members each summer. Dancers in colorful kimonos, cotton yukatas and hapi coats perform Japanese folk dances in front of the Tacoma Buddhist Temple. Everyone is invited to join in the fun and follow the simple, repetitive dance steps. No traditional garb required!

In between the dance numbers, Tacoma Fuji Taiko and Matsuri Taiko of Seattle will entertain with their heart-pounding taiko drumming. Tacoma Community College exchange students from Kitakyushu University will perform a special version of Soran Bushi dance. The university is in Kitakyushu, Japan, one of Tacoma’s sister cities.

Festival-goers should be sure to get their food favorites before they sell out. The menu includes rice bowls with choice of teriyaki chicken, unagi (eel) or Masayo’s tofu rice; Spam musubi (rice cakes); refreshingly cold somen noodles; Mariner hot dogs, and barbequed teriyaki corn on the cob.

Sweets will include the ever-popular daifuku mochi, strawberry mochi and peanut butter mochi pastries, freshly made pie, and shave ice. A new addition this year: root beer floats.

Visitors 21 years old and older can cool off in the beer garden. Youngsters can learn how to fold paper origami shapes, have their face painted, and visit the Tacoma Kendo booth.

The Bon Odori celebration, also known as Obon and Kangi-e (the gathering of joy), is a time to honor and express gratitude to one’s ancestors. The evening concludes with the annual candle ceremony in the parsonage garden.

Tacoma Bon Odori 2017: A Japanese Folk Dance Festival

Saturday, July 29, 2017, 4:30–9 p.m.

Food booths and beer garden open at 4:30 p.m.

Dancing and drum performances 5 to 9 p.m.

Obon service at 5 p.m.

Memorial candle ceremony at 9 p.m.

Tacoma Buddhist Temple

1717 South Fawcett Avenue

Tacoma, WA 98402

Located 3 blocks up from UW Tacoma campus

Admission: Free. Menu items $1 to $9. Cash and credit cards accepted.

More info: www.tacomabt.org

(253) 627-1417

tacoma.buddhist.temple@tacomabt.org