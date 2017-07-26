Councilmember Corp awarded the Certificate of Municipal Leadership

Submitted by Erin Gowenlock

DuPont City Councilmember Eric Corp recently received a Certificate of Municipal Leadership from the Association of Washington Cities (AWC).

AWC’s Certificate of Municipal Leadership program recognizes city and town elected officials for accomplishing training in four core areas:

Roles, responsibilities, and legal requirements

Public sector resource management

Community planning and development

Effective local leadership

“Cities and towns around the state are continually transforming in light of changing laws and the need to meet new challenges and opportunities,” said AWC Chief Executive Officer Peter B. King.

“Our Certificate of Municipal Leadership program helps mayors and councilmembers sharpen the tools they need today to understand the legal landscape, plan for the future, manage their resources, and foster strong relationships. The elected officials who earn certificate demonstrate a commitment to continuous learning and a desire to bring new ideas back to their community.”

Councilmember Corp completed more than 30 hours of training credits to earn this distinction.

Councilmember Corp has lived in Washington his entire life. In 2007, he became a DuPont resident and has been an active member of the community. He served on the DuPont Finance Committee, Chairman of the DuPont Planning Agency, Vice President and Treasurer of the Northwest Landing Residential Owners Association, and is currently on the Pierce County Lodging Tax Advisory Committee, as well as a Wear Blue: Run to Remember supporter.

“It’s important to get as much training and education as possible to effectively support the needs of the city and our residents” said City Councilmember Eric Corp.

Eric Corp has served as a DuPont City Councilmember since January 1, 2016.

AWC serves its members through advocacy, education and services. Founded in 1933, AWC is a private, nonprofit, nonpartisan corporation that represents Washington’s cities and towns before the state legislature, the state executive branch, and with regulatory agencies. AWC also provides training, data, and publications, and programs such as the AWC Employee Benefit Trust, AWC Risk Management Service Agency, AWC Workers’ Comp Retro, AWC Drug and Alcohol Consortium, AWC GIS Consortium.