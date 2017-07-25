Yakima Training Center fire contained

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – The “400 Fire,” burning at the Yakima Training Center (YTC) since Wednesday, was 90 percent contained as of Sunday evening, and today the incident management team (IMT-3) is conducting final mop-up, containment line clean-up, and remediation.

On Friday the fire was reported to be 32,000 acres; however, over the weekend the wildfire was better estimated to have burned is 24,640 acres.

There was one minor injury to a fire fighter and one vehicle accident with no injuries.

“Given the extreme fire behavior we dealt with over the past three days, and the rugged terrain YTC and the IMT-3 team had to deal with, we are proud of how safely and effectively this dangerous fight was conducted,” said Lt. Col. Jarret Mathews, commander, Yakima Training Center.

The IMT has scaled back operations and resources and have demobilized; however some YTC organic resources remain in place along the southern edge of the fire area to watch for flare ups.

“Joint Base Lewis-McChord and Yakima Training Center would like to thank the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, the Central Washington Interagency Communications Center, and our local and regional partners for quick and professional response to the 400 Fire,” Mathews said. “This was truly a team of professionals,” he added.

This fire was not started by training units; there was no military training where the fire started. A training unit in an adjacent training area did however first report the incident, and YTC fire and emergency services responded to begin fighting the fire. The exact cause of the fire is not yet known, and an investigation will continue after the fire is out.

A Southeastern Washington All Hazards Incident Management Team (IMT) was established to coordinate all firefighting efforts. The partnership that was established between YTC and the Southeastern Washington All Hazards IMT will be a foundation for collaboration during future incidents.