U.P. is Rolling Right Along

Reprinted from Talking U.P. newsletter

With the completion of the Latitude 47 building in the Village at Chambers Bay, all eyes are now on the next phase of development taking place there, specifically on Lots 4 and 12, which are located across from each other on Bridgeport Way West at Market Square West.

Lot 4 is located on the east side of Bridgeport in front of the Clearview 100 building and will feature two buildings that will offer 17,000 square feet of commercial space. The developer of the project, Verus Partners of Seattle, reports that the project is leasing quickly. The buildings’ construction and site development are estimated to be complete by the end of this year, and tenants will begin work on their interior space improvements after that.

Lot 12 is located on the west side of Bridgeport and calls for a five-story mixed-use building that will provide 10,000 square feet of ground floor commercial space and 125 upper-level apartment homes, including some large penthouse spaces that will range from 2,000 to 2,300 square feet with expansive view balconies. Another outstanding feature of the project will be two levels of underground parking. Site work has just commenced on the property, with expected completion of the entire project slated for late 2018.

“Between the two completed residential projects, Clearview 100 and Latitude 47, we’ve added 270 new apartments, which means hundreds of potential customers are just steps away for businesses that are thinking about locating to U.P.,” says City Manager Steve Sugg. “All of our residents — newcomers as well as those who have lived in U.P. for years — have told us they want to enjoy the convenience of shopping and dining without having to travel outside the city to do so.”

For a complete update of the status of commercial development projects in the City of University Place, including those in the Village at Chambers Bay, visit www.CityofUP.com/commercialprojects.