TNT: Theives take flower baskets from Burs Restaurant in Lakewood

A pair of thieves made off with three hanging flower baskets over the weekend at Burs Restaurant in Lakewood. A video captured the theft.
Read more: Theives take flower baskets from Burs Restaurant in Lakewood | The News Tribune
The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place
A pair of thieves made off with three hanging flower baskets over the weekend at Burs Restaurant in Lakewood. A video captured the theft.
Read more: Theives take flower baskets from Burs Restaurant in Lakewood | The News Tribune
Leave a Reply