Half-day for Half-off General Admission at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium on July 28

Tacoma, Wash. – What’s greater than a mid-summer bargain? How about a mid-summer bargain that includes tigers, polar bears, red wolves, penguins, sharks, stingrays, jellies and much more?

That’s what Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium is serving up on Friday, July 28. It’s called Half-Day for Half-Price, but it’s a bit sweeter than that. Half-Price General Admission gets visitors four-and-a-half hours of Jammin’ with Jellies, touching stingrays and hanging out with polar bears, walruses, Sumatran tigers, meerkats and more.

All for special general admission prices of $4.98 for tots, $6.98 for youths, $8.48 for seniors and $8.98 for adults. Children 2 and younger get in free.

Half-Day for Half-Price is also a great time to catch the zoo’s all-new, live-action animal show, “The Wildest Show in the West,” starring the highly talented Herald the dog, an anteater, a sloth, chickens and an assortment of a dozen or so other animals.

The 30-minute show, which begins at noon, features professional staging and set decoration, engaging music and a message about ways to reduce trash, reuse items and recycle when possible. At the show’s conclusion, Herald the dog, know as Sheruff Bones in this show, rides in on a hot air balloon.

Zoo visitors also can walk among a sculpture garden of 10 larger-than-life statues of sea creatures hand-made from plastic trash that washed up on Oregon beaches. The Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea illustrates the issue of ocean pollution in a fun way that has visitors staring for long periods of time at Gertrude the Penguin, Chompers the Shark, Priscilla the Parrot Fish, Steve the Weedy Sea Dragon and other animals.

Visitors can engage in modified individual “scavenger hunts” as they search the sculptures for items embedded within them. They include cigarette lighters, a cell phone, a microwave oven, children’s beach shovels, a toy robot, flip flops and a huge array of things you might think would ever wind up in the ocean – and then wash up on a beach.

All of these activities are free with zoo admission or membership.

July 28 visiting hours for the general public are 9:30 a.m to 2 p.m.

The zoo will close early that day so The Zoo Society can prepare for its annual gala fundraiser, Zoobilee, which runs from 6 p.m. to midnight. This year’s theme is Cast Away.

Tickets for the full evening of bites, drinks, dinner, an auction and entertainment are still available at $200 per person for zoo members and $225 for non-members. For information about the fund-raiser and to reserve a spot, go to Zoobilee.

The zoo resumes regular summer hours, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Saturday, July 29.

For more information about the zoo, visit www.pdza.org.

To get details about the 27th Anniversary edition of Zoobilee, visit www.thezoosociety.org.