‘St. Frances Cabrini School is Open to all Faiths’

Submitted by St Frances Cabrini School

In the current atmosphere of division of ethnic and religious groups, Father Paul Brunet makes it clear that St. Frances Cabrini School is a safe and welcoming place for all faiths and all ethnic groups.

Just about a year ago, Father Paul Brunet assumed the responsibilities of Pastor of St. Frances Cabrini Church. Under its many ministries is the school. Father Paul has added a great deal of enthusiasm to the school by his love for God and his cheerful disposition. The students love the fact that Father is a Seahawk fan; he allows the students to wear blue even on Fridays when the students attend Mass.

He is extremely proud of the excellence and diversity of the school. In speaking to the parents, he was very clear that the school is open and welcome to all Faiths. The school is all about a faith-based education where children learn to discern right from wrong and character building is part of the curriculum which includes respect and appreciation for all.

Father Paul sees the school as a way to teach that God is love and that we need to stand up to hate and ignorance and make sure that all students who want to come to SFC are welcome. This attitude is consistent with the long-standing tradition of Catholic Schools in America. Catholic Schools have always been a safe place for immigrants and diverse groups. Here at St. Frances Cabrini we continue that tradition.